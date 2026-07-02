The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian armed forces against a passenger bus in the Bryansk Region

The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian armed forces against a passenger bus in the Bryansk Region, the agency's website reports.

On the afternoon of July 2, 2026, after crossing the Russian-Belarusian border, a tourist bus from the Republic of Belarus was parked near the village of Krasny Kamen in the Zlynkovsky District of the Bryansk Region.