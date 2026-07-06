Russian intelligence agencies managed to gain access to the databases of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine through the phone of one of the administrators of a well-known GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate) information resource, RIA Novosti reports.

"Russian intelligence agencies managed to gain access to Ukrainian military intelligence databases, specifically the phone number of one of the administrators of the most well-known GUR resource, which calls on our servicemen to defect to the enemy. Operational measures are currently underway," security officials reported.

The agency's source noted that the Ukrainian serviceman provided access to his phone, which was linked to a feedback bot, for an amount equal to his salary in the GUR.