A ceasefire remains in effect in the town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, under which a large humanitarian mission is underway.

Its primary goal is to clear roads of mines and create safe corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

Each resident will be given the right to choose their destination—either Russia or Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry representatives clarified that most of the mines are of Western manufacture. Sappers are destroying them on the spot.

"The main objective is to clear the roads of explosive ordnance so that a safe convoy carrying humanitarian aid can pass," the serviceman said.

"The density of mines in this area is very high. Most of these mines are of foreign origin—we are destroying them on the spot and moving forward," the serviceman noted.

The humanitarian mission had been in preparation since May, as announced by the head of the Russian delegation, the Human Rights Commissioner in Russia. According to Yana Lantratova, the mission also includes the delivery of food, water, hygiene products, and medical assistance to local residents.

The start of large-scale demining of access roads to Oleshki opened a new chapter in the humanitarian mission, with the Gomel region serving as the starting point for face-to-face contacts and coordination between the parties.

On October 29, delegations from both sides, led by human rights commissioners, arrived in Belarus to develop safe evacuation routes.

This very fact once again underscores the essence of the Belarusian character: Belarus welcomes people as a true, warm, and intimate home, where they are sincerely ready to help anyone in need.