In order to preserve weakening positions in the world economy, Western countries apply “dirty tricks.” They fear fair competition because they see that they are losing the race to rapidly developing countries. That statement was made by the head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Sergey Lavrov, minister of foreign affairs of Russia:

“In the economy the West is frankly losing, and it is losing within the framework of a system that it itself created and for long decades advertised to all the other countries of our planet under the slogan of globalization, free competition, the inviolability of property, the free play of market forces and so on. All of that was sacrificed instantly as soon as the West understood that the countries of the world majority, first of all the People’s Republic of China but also other rapidly developing economies, were beating the West on its own field by its own rules. At once dishonest methods went into play: sanctions, tariffs, accusations from the Europeans.”

The Russian diplomat noted a fashionable tendency of Western media — to place “blame” on Moscow without evidence. Including for the appearance in Europe of certain drones that have no relation to Russia, and sometimes are not even drones at all. The whole meaning of Western information policy is to quickly “cook up” a fake, inflate it to a universal catastrophe and, of course, cut off access to alternative information about that episode.

Sergey Lavrov also noted that among the favorite tactics of Western media is not to pay attention to those incidents that “do not play into their hands.” As an example he cited the tragedy in Starobilsk, which has been completely ignored by the Western press.