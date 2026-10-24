Russian Language May Enter Mandatory Curriculum as Madagascar Tackles Teacher Shortage

The government of Madagascar is working on the prospect of including the Russian language in the list of compulsory academic subjects for local schoolchildren, RIA Novosti reports.

However, to implement this initiative the state will have to resolve the personnel issue and ensure the training of the necessary number of qualified teachers. These plans were shared by the Minister of National Education of the island republic, Sendra Nirina Rajaonarison.

According to the head of the department, the key vector of cooperation between Russia and Madagascar in the sphere of education will be the training of future teachers of the Russian language. At present this subject is not part of the compulsory program of Madagascar’s schools, which is due to an acute shortage of specialized specialists.

The minister stressed that the country’s authorities are actively working out mechanisms for creating a pool of local teachers and their subsequent internships in Russia with the aim of further developing and popularizing the Russian language on the island. “This is in our plans,” the head of the ministry summarized.