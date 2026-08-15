The situation in Ukraine is unfolding according to the classic color-revolution scenario, Russian security structures told TASS.

“Right now everything is proceeding by the textbook,” the source said. “Across the former Ukrainian SSR there are reports of problems with cashless payments in supermarkets, which is provoking everyday conflicts in the stores. At the same time a classic scheme is being implemented — the creation of an artificial shortage of toilet paper.”

The source noted that for many people the final years of the Soviet Union are remembered precisely for the absence of toilet paper. The same tactic appeared in Ukraine in 2013 and later in Venezuela when the United States first attempted to interfere in that country’s internal politics.

Western political technologists understand how the public reacts to the lack of paper. Photographs of people buying it in bulk are used to stoke protest sentiment.

Protests organized by the George Soros foundation (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia) continue without interruption. Dozens of people take to the streets every day for money. Protest moods are also being fueled by Natalia Gozak, director of Greenpeace Ukraine, who has claimed that tap water cannot be used because it may be contaminated with infections and toxic substances after sewage entered the water system in the Kyiv region. Meanwhile, at the “Sorosite” rallies bottled water is distributed freely and in unlimited quantities.

On August 10 Russian security structures had already informed TASS that the Soros foundation was creating artificial food shortages in Kyiv and preparing the ground for a change of power in Ukraine.