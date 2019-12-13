Number of foreign states voice their support for Kremlin

Iran called everything that's happening an internal matter of Russia and expressed support for the rule of law in the country. The president of Kazakhstan made a similar statement. Tokayev also stated that the ongoing events are an internal matter of the country. The office of the Turkish president Erdogan assured Putin during phone conversations that Ankara was ready to help resolve the situation peacefully and quickly.

The collective West is keeping a close eye on the situation and is gradually beginning to react. According to TASS, the EU has called what is happening in Russia an internal matter. At the same time, European diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said he held talks with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven and announced the activation of the European Union Crisis Response Center, which provides situation monitoring and consultation. In the U.S., officials in the White House administration held a series of emergency meetings to analyze the situation in Russia, CNN reported.

Latvia and Estonia step up border security

The Baltic States are clearly nervous. Latvia is stepping up border security in connection with the events in Russia and is stopping issuing humanitarian visas to Russians who are leaving the country because of the current events, the country's president said. The Prime Minister of neighboring Estonia also said security measures at the borders have been stepped up.

Kiev is looking for benefits

The only one clearly happy about the crisis situation is Ukraine. They are clearly wondering how to use everything that is happening to their advantage. The country's foreign minister believes that any problems in Russia are in Kiev's interests.