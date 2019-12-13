Zelensky and Ukraine must realize that NATO is sacrificing them - results of NATO summit

In Vilnius, the NATO summit has come to an end. It was characterized in advance as historic, but it turned out to be absolutely regular.

The main intrigue was resolved even before the start: NATO membership was not offered to Ukraine here and now. Moreover, the very prospect of joining was discussed with numerous reservations: Kiev must ensure reforms, democratization, and final transition to the alliance's standards. And, most importantly, any talks about membership will be possible only after the conflict is over.

In consolation, Zelensky was promised a long list of weapons, which the Americans might even include cruise missiles. On the final day of the summit, the G7 published its security guarantees to Ukraine:

provision of weapons;

training for the military;

protection from cyber threats.

Actually, the West has been providing all of this for the past year. In return, Kiev is required to reform the judicial system and civilian control over the army. The meaning is clear: Ukraine is not expected to win or lose, but to participate in an endless bloody conflict.

Scott Ritter, former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer: