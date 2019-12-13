3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Zelensky and Ukraine must realize that NATO is sacrificing them - results of NATO summit
In Vilnius, the NATO summit has come to an end. It was characterized in advance as historic, but it turned out to be absolutely regular.
The main intrigue was resolved even before the start: NATO membership was not offered to Ukraine here and now. Moreover, the very prospect of joining was discussed with numerous reservations: Kiev must ensure reforms, democratization, and final transition to the alliance's standards. And, most importantly, any talks about membership will be possible only after the conflict is over.
In consolation, Zelensky was promised a long list of weapons, which the Americans might even include cruise missiles. On the final day of the summit, the G7 published its security guarantees to Ukraine:
provision of weapons;
training for the military;
protection from cyber threats.
Actually, the West has been providing all of this for the past year. In return, Kiev is required to reform the judicial system and civilian control over the army. The meaning is clear: Ukraine is not expected to win or lose, but to participate in an endless bloody conflict.
Scott Ritter, former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer:
“Zelensky has been convinced that he is at the center of the universe, but he is not. He has been led to believe that Ukraine is important to NATO and the West, and that's not true either. Zelensky and the rest of Ukraine need to realize that NATO is sacrificing them.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All