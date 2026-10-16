German lawmakers voted to join a commission on compensations for Ukraine that intends to demand payments from Russia in favor of Kyiv.

Alternative for Germany did not support the decision and accused its opponents of placing Ukraine above German interests.

Markus Frohnmaier, Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany party:

“You need to learn from Trump. The Americans are showing what needs to be done now. They are concluding a diesel deal, and that, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call a policy of détente. Motivate, rather than simply impose sanctions. Your sanctions packages have achieved absolutely nothing, and in the end it is they that guarantee that an American operating company will restart Nord Stream. I will tell you why you want associated membership of Ukraine in the EU. You want the EU mutual defense clause to come into force. You want to drag Germany into the war. But we demand peace, security and prosperity for our citizens — not a cent into the Kyiv cash register!”

The creation of the commission on compensations for Ukraine was agreed in the Council of Europe back in December 2025. But for the work to begin, ratification by 25 participants is required. So far there are only 10.

Russia has previously stated that it does not recognize international bodies created by European countries that make claims against Moscow because of the military operation in Ukraine and considers them illegitimate.