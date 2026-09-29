Sanctions relief for oil, diesel and rare earths: Trump’s reported bargain with Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump has supported an initiative to ease American sanctions on the Russian economy, BelTA reported, citing The Atlantic.

“Several months ago, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Eastern Europe approached the president with a new idea for breaking the deadlock in U.S. relations with Moscow. The plan envisioned an exchange of services,” the magazine said, adding that Trump agreed to the proposal.

The initiative, the publication wrote, “will create an opportunity for the United States to strike advantageous deals involving Russian oil, diesel fuel, rare-earth minerals and other commodities” and “will open the way to business deals before the war in Ukraine is over.”

The author said the initiative had not previously been reported. “This new approach to engagement with the Kremlin is likely to provoke outrage among Ukrainians and Europeans,” the magazine wrote.

Earlier this month Trump signed a law authorizing him to impose harsh sanctions on Russia and its trading partners. “Even against that backdrop, Trump’s diplomatic representatives were secretly looking for ways to weaken American sanctions and establish business relations with Moscow,” the publication said.