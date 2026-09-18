Saudi Aramco, the world's largest corporation, has officially notified European refineries of the complete cancellation of crude oil shipments for October.

This move follows attacks on the strategic East-West oil pipeline. The suspension of supplies comes amidst a dire crisis in Europe. Retail prices for gasoline and diesel are hitting all-time highs, with Germany, Switzerland, and France bearing the brunt of the price shock.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland have already issued stern statements regarding the fuel situation. Babiš accused Brussels of failing to protect the public, labeling EU policy "green madness," while Tusk warned citizens of gas station prices that no one could have even imagined in their worst nightmares.