The authorities of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt are preparing the police for the suppression of mass unrest. For two weeks the local keepers of order have been transferred to a heightened regime of duty.

On 6 September elections to the state parliament will take place in the region. All polls show that a convincing victory will be won by representatives of the party Alternative for Germany (AfD). Across the entire country a mobilization of opponents of the AfD has begun, who are already arriving in Saxony-Anhalt. They intend to arrange an uprising here and by force to achieve the cancellation of the results of the vote. Local protest actions and attacks on supporters of Alternative for Germany have already begun.

By the end of next week the authorities expect in the region a genuine uprising of arriving activists. Supporters of the AfD also intend to go out into the streets.