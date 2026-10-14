Vitali Klitschko

Another political scandal is erupting in Kyiv over the failure to prepare the capital for winter. City Mayor Vitali Klitschko was urgently summoned to the Verkhovna Rada to report on the dire state of critical infrastructure. During his address, the mayor launched a fierce counterattack against the presidential administration, accusing the country's leadership of attempting to oust him from office. He demanded an accounting of the billions allocated to protect Ukrenergo facilities and asked lawmakers where the promised air defense system for the capital was.

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv:

"From every conceivable source, we hear that things in Kyiv are amiss—that something was done poorly—creating the impression that we are still living back in 2019. People can say whatever they like; one could even pin the blame for World War III on Klitschko. But the question—not just mine, but one shared by every single one of you—is this: where is the air defense for the Ukrainian capital? Where is the protection for Ukrenergo facilities? Where are the billions that were allocated for this?"

During Klitschko’s address, the Rada building lacked internet access and a connection to the central power grid; the debating chamber was lit by generators. The Ukrainian parliament is also experiencing water supply issues, according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. He laid the blame on both Klitschko and Zelenskyy, noting that for a full year, they have been "shifting responsibility onto one another" regarding the situation in the city.