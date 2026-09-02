The SCO's anniversary summit in Bishkek clearly demonstrated that a new, strong vector of power has emerged in the world, causing growing concern in the West.

The leaders' meeting became the focus of intense attention from leading global media outlets. The Western press saw this summit as more than just a discussion of economics and security, but an open challenge to the old system.

The tone of the coverage speaks for itself: the West is openly afraid of losing its global dominance. The Associated Press headlined that the leaders of Russia, China, and India are gathering to "counter US influence." At the same time, American journalists acknowledge that the SCO has grown enormously over the past quarter century.

Meanwhile, the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung declared: "In Kyrgyzstan, the non-Western world is rehearsing a rebellion against the old order."

The British news agency Reuters is concerned about the monolithic nature of relations between Beijing and Moscow. Journalists cited the Chinese leader as saying that the foundations of relations between China and Russia will become stronger.