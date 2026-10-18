The Scottish National Party (SNP) has launched a campaign to prepare for a new referendum on the region’s independence. SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney made the announcement in Aberdeen at the close of the party conference, TASS reports.

Swinney said that “the most sophisticated campaign in history” to persuade Scots to vote for independence from London had begun. He added that a “six-figure budget” would be allocated for the effort, but gave no further financial details.

“For centuries, the peoples of the Celtic regions have been told that they are not good enough. Our languages were mocked, our cultures suppressed, and our history rewritten,” he said. In Swinney’s view, “the stars are aligned” for advancing the cause of independence. He also referred to a memorandum of understanding he signed in September with the leaders of Northern Ireland and Wales.

At the time, the three politicians urged the UK government to prepare, plan and provide for constitutional changes in each jurisdiction so that the regions could hold referendums on leaving the United Kingdom. The memorandum says that Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland see their future within the European Union. It also notes that the first ministers intend to strengthen cooperation on economic issues.

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the government did not support holding such referendums.