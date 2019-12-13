3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biden family was bribed by Romanian oligarchs
The corruption scandal connected with the Biden family has developed. It turned out that the American family was also bribed by Romanian oligarchs. The US ambassador in Bucharest acted as an intermediary in Hunter Biden's contacts with large Romanian business.
According to Fox New TV channel, the income of the son of the U.S. president, in which there are clear signs of corruption, amounts to millions of dollars. The same scheme worked there: Hunter established contacts, and then Papa Joe came to Bucharest to put pressure on the local authorities in favor of trusted oligarchs.
It is noteworthy that the U.S. ambassador, who provided the Bidens with dubious services, demonstrates brilliant career success: he now works as Washington's plenipotentiary representative to the European Union.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All