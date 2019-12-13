The corruption scandal connected with the Biden family has developed. It turned out that the American family was also bribed by Romanian oligarchs. The US ambassador in Bucharest acted as an intermediary in Hunter Biden's contacts with large Romanian business.

According to Fox New TV channel, the income of the son of the U.S. president, in which there are clear signs of corruption, amounts to millions of dollars. The same scheme worked there: Hunter established contacts, and then Papa Joe came to Bucharest to put pressure on the local authorities in favor of trusted oligarchs.