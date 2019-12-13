Serbia ready to stop all exports of arms and ammunition

Serbia is ready to stop the export of all weapons and ammunition as soon as next week in order to ensure the security of its national interests. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated this during his address to the nation. Earlier he admitted that Serbian ammunition and weapons, despite the prohibition in the contracts for the transfer to third countries, could get into the zone of the Ukrainian conflict. As a reminder, Belgrade supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but refused to impose sanctions against Russia and Belarus. "Now we need to be ready for everything in case of external aggression," the Serbian leader summarized."