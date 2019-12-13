Serbian leader discloses historical facts previously hidden by West

The double standards of the West have been exposed by the Serbian leader. Aleksandar Vucic said that Western states had offered Serbia quick accession to the European Union on the condition that Belgrade agrees to the membership of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the United Nations.



In its time, the so-called Kosovo state was created by external forces - the U.S. and EU countries in their strategic interests in terms of geopolitics and energy. The current push for international recognition of Kosovo has a military purpose. It is on the territory of Kosovo that the largest U.S. NATO military base in Europe is located.



Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian President



Vucic rightly pointed out that if the territorial integrity of Ukraine is so sacred for the EU, let them respect the territorial integrity of Serbia as well.



The Serbian leader also uncovered historical facts, previously hidden by the West. It turns out that in 1999 Hungary had to attack Serbia with land forces. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself. The then U.S. President Bill Clinton, along with the British, demanded that Budapest attacked Belgrade. German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder helped to deal with the White House's brazen pressure. And Margaret Thatcher later rebuked Orban for the fact that more British soldiers died because of his refusal.



This is a clear evidence of how Washington and London instill their order in Europe





