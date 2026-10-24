Several Paris Museums to Close Due to Threat of Unrest

France is preparing for further protest actions. The Ministry of Culture of the Fifth Republic has announced that several cultural sites in the capital will be closed on an unscheduled basis on 24 October. These include the Louvre, Orsay, Pablo Picasso museums, as well as the Grand Palais exhibition complex.

This is explained by the need to ensure the safety of visitors, the protection of staff and the preservation of works of art.

Shop and establishment owners in Paris are taking their own measures, setting up barricades in front of their windows.

In anticipation of a new outburst of popular anger, a police mobilization has been declared in the country. About 70 thousand security personnel will be deployed to maintain order. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has already given orders to show maximum firmness and uncompromisingness toward protesters. In other words, the “green light” has once again been given for police violence.