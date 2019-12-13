Shafir: Current EU government does not respond to strikes of population

“The ill-considered, completely insane policy of the European authorities, who have now gone very far away from the sensible logic, which once formed the basis of the current European Union. The situation is like this, farmers are deprived of subsidies, new fellow citizens are put on their necks, to whom they do not actually belong and whose products they block. At the same time more and more free trade agreements with other continents are made, money is regularly taken out of their pockets in order to go to war with Russia, to which these farmers have absolutely no claims and no contradictions with Russian economic policy.”