Shafir: Current EU government does not respond to strikes of population
The wave of discontent of European farmers is gaining momentum, as the authorities deliberately worsen the life of its citizens. So, believes Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir.
According to him, mass protests and strikes have already engulfed many countries in Europe, and the government itself continues to deliberately move along a deliberately false path.
Timur Shafir:
“The ill-considered, completely insane policy of the European authorities, who have now gone very far away from the sensible logic, which once formed the basis of the current European Union. The situation is like this, farmers are deprived of subsidies, new fellow citizens are put on their necks, to whom they do not actually belong and whose products they block. At the same time more and more free trade agreements with other continents are made, money is regularly taken out of their pockets in order to go to war with Russia, to which these farmers have absolutely no claims and no contradictions with Russian economic policy.”
"Well, of course, people are getting beastly," the expert emphasized. - Of course, people go out to protests. But the problem is that all this will be limited to protests. The big question is how the current government will react to it. And it will react in no way at all.
