3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Szijjarto: NATO turns into offensive alliance
Hungary will not go along with NATO. The alliance has crossed its own red line regarding Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said. From the very beginning of the SWO, NATO indicated that it would avoid involvement in the conflict. As a result, all actions of the military bloc bring the member states closer to a large-scale war.
Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister:
“Over the past two years, NATO has taken a number of decisions and steps that reinforce the belief that NATO's original function as a defensive alliance is increasingly eroding and that it is becoming an offensive alliance. This is completely contrary to NATO's charter and the intentions of its founders.”
All current decisions by both NATO and the EU are aimed at stripping member states of their sovereignty and turning their territory into a military testing ground where troops can move around quietly and unimpeded without following rules or conventions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All