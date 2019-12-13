Szijjarto: NATO turns into offensive alliance

Hungary will not go along with NATO. The alliance has crossed its own red line regarding Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said. From the very beginning of the SWO, NATO indicated that it would avoid involvement in the conflict. As a result, all actions of the military bloc bring the member states closer to a large-scale war.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister:

“Over the past two years, NATO has taken a number of decisions and steps that reinforce the belief that NATO's original function as a defensive alliance is increasingly eroding and that it is becoming an offensive alliance. This is completely contrary to NATO's charter and the intentions of its founders.”