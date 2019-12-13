Investigation Committee of Russia identifies suspects in explosions on Crimean Bridge

The Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation has identified the suspects, who prepared the explosions on the Crimean Bridge. According to the head of the committee, the Ukrainian special services were assisted by citizens of Russia and other countries in the preparation of the terrorist attack. Also, the route of the truck that blew up on the bridge was established - Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar Region. It is assumed that the explosive device was planted in Bulgaria. A case has been filed on the fact of explosions under the article "Terrorism".



Meanwhile, all the trains delayed in Crimea due to the explosion have been sent over the bridge. The suburban trains have been launched. Motor traffic was opened the day before for cars. Trucks and buses are sent by ferries.



