The EU Council has approved the final date by which it plans to phase out Russian gas imports. A complete ban on LNG supplies will come into effect on January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas on September 30, 2027.

However, not everyone agrees with this decision. Hungary and Slovakia will challenge it in the European Court of Justice. Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó pointed out that the EU Council's ruling is a "legal trick," as the unanimous decision of EU member states was required for the measure to be adopted. However, the decision was fraudulently adopted by a majority vote.