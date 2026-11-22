Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that his country will not participate in providing a new European Union loan to Ukraine, TASS reports.

"Slovakia did not participate in the EU’s first €90 billion loan to Ukraine, and we intend to do the same now—even though we are being subjected to political blackmail, with our participation in this loan being linked to the entire EU budget," the Prime Minister said in a video address to his fellow citizens on social media. "It is regrettable that, just as the outlines of potential peace negotiations are beginning to emerge, the EU seeks to borrow €45 billion from global financial markets to support the war in Ukraine—and, naturally, to act as a guarantor for this loan."

Fico noted that Ukraine will not repay the €90 billion previously allocated to it, nor will it repay any future loans. "The truth is that these are not loans; they are gifts," the Prime Minister said.

"I do not see a single argument for why we should participate in a war-related loan to Ukraine," Fico remarked.