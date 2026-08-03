The primary reason for the massive influx of illegal refugees into Spain was false information on social media. According to the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, videos and messages about an allegedly open border had previously appeared on various platforms. The second reason was the misinterpretation of a Spanish court ruling prohibiting the immediate deportation of migrants intercepted at sea.

While authorities search for excuses, the death toll from the influx of migrants into Ceuta continues to rise and has already reached 88.

A wave of popular anger against Brussels' migration policy has reached the Austrian capital. Hundreds of people marched in Vienna, demonstrating against the impotence of European officials. Activists emphasize that the problem lies not in the Schengen Agreements, but in the very structure of the European Union. They are calling on Austria to immediately initiate the process of leaving the EU.