A memorial ceremony for Soviet soldiers was held in Berlin on the eve of the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of the USSR. The ceremony took place on the grounds of the Soviet memorial in Tiergarten Park. Hundreds of people attended, including Russian diplomats, representatives of public organizations, and concerned German citizens.

Sergey Nechayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Germany:

"Crowds invariably attend memorial events, Soviet war monuments, and Soviet graves, of which there are more than 4,000, where more than 700,000 Soviet citizens are buried (including concentration camp prisoners, combat casualties, and those forcibly deported). Many Germans remember and pay tribute to the Soviet soldier-liberator and do not tolerate any other interpretations of the historical past. We are against any falsifications and appreciate the spirit of ordinary Germans who, along with us, remember, appreciate, and pay tribute."