Spanish PM Accuses Partners of Selfishness and Demands Urgent Brussels Talks

The migration crisis in Spain has provoked a deep split in the ostentatious European solidarity. The Spanish prime minister called the reaction of a number of EU countries to what happened in Ceuta selfish and illegal.

Recall that against the background of the migration crisis Italy unilaterally suspended the operation of the Schengen free-movement zone with Spain. France deployed military personnel and aircraft on the frontiers. Portugal also promised to strengthen control over the borders.

Against the background of the unfriendly actions of the partners, Pedro Sánchez called for an urgent meeting of EU interior ministers to be convened in Brussels. In a letter to the EU leadership he also stated that the Spanish authorities have restored control over the border and returned practically all the illegal migrants — according to Spanish media, almost 70,000 people.

Almost 70,000 Migrants Returned from Ceuta to Morocco

Meanwhile the first versions of who exactly stands behind the sudden aggravation of the situation on the borders of the Old World have begun to appear in the media. Western special services suspect Morocco of organizing the influx of migrants into Ceuta. According to the newspaper The Daily Telegraph, this may be connected with the dissatisfaction of the Moroccan leadership with the actions of the Spanish prime minister: allegedly he is seeking to conclude deals on gas supplies with Algeria — Morocco’s main competitor in the oil and gas sphere.