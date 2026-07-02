A new political and diplomatic strategy toward Belarus appears to be brewing in Lithuania. Speaker of the Seimas Olekas stated that the country needs to build relations with the current Belarusian authorities: "We will have to find some kind of format for co-existence," Olekas stated.

Notably, the formation of a new Lithuanian government is currently being finalized. The previous government, it should be recalled, became extremely unpopular, in part because it launched a senseless border war with Belarus.

That war was lost, causing colossal damage to Lithuanian carriers and Lithuania's transit prospects overall. There are indications that the new Sinkevičius government is planning to pursue a more pragmatic policy toward its neighbors.