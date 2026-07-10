Speaker of Slovenian Parliament Calls for Referendum on Country's Withdrawal from NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Slovenia may leave NATO. The newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly has called for a national referendum on the republic's exit from the North Atlantic Alliance.
The leader of the Eurosceptic party proposed combining this vote with local elections on November 15 to minimize budget expenditures.
Immediately after taking office, the Speaker also announced an official visit to Moscow, demonstrating his commitment to restoring dialogue with Russia.