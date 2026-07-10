Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Speaker of Slovenian Parliament Calls for Referendum on Country's Withdrawal from NATO

media img

Slovenia may leave NATO. The newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly has called for a national referendum on the republic's exit from the North Atlantic Alliance.

The leader of the Eurosceptic party proposed combining this vote with local elections on November 15 to minimize budget expenditures.

Immediately after taking office, the Speaker also announced an official visit to Moscow, demonstrating his commitment to restoring dialogue with Russia.

Разделы:

In the worldEurope
x

More stories