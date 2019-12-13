PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukraine

U.S. decides to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine

The United States has decided to supply Kiev with cluster munitions. According to the New-York Times, this will be officially announced in the near future. These types of weapons are banned by almost all international conventions, but Washington has not signed any. By the way, the White House is close to authorizing the transfer of missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers to Kiev.

