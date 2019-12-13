US military intelligence near Belarus' borders and NATO's aggressive activity in Black Sea region

Two American reconnaissance aircraft made regular long flights along the Belarusian-Polish border, as well as Kaliningrad Region of Russia on Wednesday. The flights involved a US Army reconnaissance and targeting aircraft that took off from an airport near the Romanian port city of Constanta, and a strategic reconnaissance aircraft that took off from Milden Hall airbase in Great Britain. There was information about an inspection flight of an American reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of Lithuania.

NATO's aggressive activity is also observed in the Black Sea region.

The US Navy has been conducting large-scale exercises in the Mediterranean and Black Sea since late October. The American flagship Mount Whitney made calls at the ports of Turkey, Georgia and Romania and made a joint voyage with ships from Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Georgia.