Serhii Sternenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, reported that operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were disrupted due to restricted access to Starlink satellite internet, TASS reports.

"Last night, the operation of Starlink terminals was restricted. Connectivity began to drop when moving at speeds exceeding 160 km/h. As a result, a number of important missions were thwarted," he wrote on his Telegram channel. He claimed that SpaceX restricted the AFU's internet access "at the request of the administration of US President Donald Trump."

Earlier, the European publication Politico speculated that Trump might cut off US intelligence support to Kyiv or pressure Elon Musk to disable Starlink satellite internet, on which the Ukrainian army relies heavily.