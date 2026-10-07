The West has practically exhausted its oil stocks

Western countries have practically exhausted their strategic and commercial oil stocks against the backdrop of the protracted conflict in the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, the head of Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, acknowledged that the West no longer has free reserves left to sell. He forecasts a serious winter shortage of diesel and aviation kerosene.

The head of Saudi Aramco also confirmed that the global oil cushion has deflated to less than 6 billion barrels, of which less than 10 percent is available because of technical and logistical constraints. Analysts estimate that the global energy market is already on the verge of pipelines and refineries shutting down.

The energy collapse is being compounded by a complete deadlock in talks between Washington and Tehran. A possible resumption of hostilities in the Middle East could deal a final blow to the Western economy.