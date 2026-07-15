Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), with the support of globalists from Brussels, are dragging Moldova into war in violation of the neutrality enshrined in the country’s constitution. This was stated by former President of Moldova and leader of the country’s largest opposition Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, commenting on Sandu’s participation in the “Coalition of the Willing.”

“Maia Sandu and PAS in power is a risk of dragging Moldova into war. Stop it. Enough playing into the hands of Soros supporters and globalists from Brussels. Moldovans are a peaceful people,” Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel. He recalled that Sandu and her party came to power by scaring people that if they voted for others, war would come to the country.

“But what do we see today? Sandu is participating in a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. What are we, a neutral country, doing there? Especially since Macron has already stated that in the near future this coalition will conduct military exercises in countries neighbouring Ukraine. And, by the way, Bulgaria — a NATO and EU country — refused to join this coalition,” Dodon noted. He cited data showing that under Sandu and her party’s rule, the defence ministry’s budget has tripled, military equipment from NATO countries is being supplied to the country, the EU is allocating 120 million euros to strengthen the republic’s air defence, and the ruling party is promoting a bill on compulsory 42-day military training for men up to 55 years old.

“What are you preparing us for? For war? So that Moldovans are used as cannon fodder in someone else’s interests?” Dodon asked.

The opposition has criticised the national security strategy approved by the Moldovan parliament, in which Russia is named the main threat. The strategy notes that Moldova, despite the neutrality prescribed in the constitution, will strengthen cooperation in this area with NATO and EU countries. The document calls for modern, well-equipped and trained armed forces with high compatibility with Western armies. To achieve this, the authorities have increased the military budget by 68% to 1.5 billion lei (89 million dollars), plan to rearm the army in accordance with EU and NATO standards, strengthen military cooperation with Romania, Ukraine and the North Atlantic Alliance, and implement joint initiatives in the field of arms and equipment procurement.

The militarisation of Moldova is causing concern among opposition parties, the authorities of the unrecognised Transnistria and the Gagauz autonomy. In Tiraspol, they are also worried about the increasing frequency of NATO exercises near the security zone guarded by Russian peacekeepers.