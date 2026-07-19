The elements have turned against New York, where the World Cup final is scheduled to take place on July 19. The match was set to be played in the suburb of East Ratterson, just outside the Big Apple.

However, the fate of the game remains uncertain: the city is shrouded in impenetrable smog. According to medical experts, an hour and a half of physical activity under such conditions is equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes. Nevertheless, football officials have not canceled or postponed the match, at least for now.

New York’s troubles are not limited to the smoke; the city is also battered by a monstrous downpour. Streets in the suburbs are flooded, torrents are pouring into subway tunnels. Hundreds of cars have sunk beneath the water, and some basements and ground floors of buildings are submerged.

Remarkably, the heavy rain has not affected the concentration of smog. Whether you believe in omens or not, it’s hard not to see a sign of fate — for some reason, the great football tournament seems to be disfavored by the elements.