Reuters reports that during the US-Iran peace talks, Tehran has secured the right to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Persians agreed on regulations with Oman the day before: as of today, it is assumed that all ships will use the northern route—that is, along the Iranian coast. However, for now, no toll will be charged.

These are the expected results of the consultations between Washington and Tehran: so far, all news on this matter consists of uninformative leaks from circles close to the negotiations. Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated that the issue of shipping in Hormuz could be resolved by the end of this week.

So far, however, there has been no visible progress on this issue. At least five hundred ships, mostly oil tankers, remain trapped in the Persian Gulf. The day before, one of them attempted to pass through the strait but was fired upon from the Iranian coast.