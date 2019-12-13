BRICS countries to launch new gold-backed currency

The BRICS countries are preparing to create a new currency. In this case, unlike the dollar, it will be really secured. Digital currency of the BRICS will be backed by gold.



According to the Western media, the decision on this may be taken at the next summit of the organization, which will be held at the end of August. The new currency will allow the BRICS countries to get rid of the dollar in mutual settlements. Against this background, all countries of the planet are sharply increasing their gold reserves. This process has already been called the "new gold rush".

