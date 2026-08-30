President of Finland Alexander Stubb stated that the assertions of a number of German politicians about allegedly existing plans of an attack by Russia on NATO countries have no proofs under them, TASS writes.

“If someone had such a crystal ball — that would be wonderful. But I simply do not see either proofs or facts for this,” Stubb said in an interview with deputy editor-in-chief of Bild Paul Ronzheimer. At the same time he added that he “does not believe that Russia will ever want to attack NATO.”

On 11 July the British newspaper The Times reported that the military-political leadership of NATO does not see evidence of the preparation of the Russian Federation for a possible attack on the Baltic countries in 2030. Earlier certain heads of government and major military commanders of NATO member countries, including Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, asserted that Russia allegedly may attack NATO member countries by 2030.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly refuted such conjectures. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin already in 2025 declared readiness “to fix an agreement on mutual non-aggression with the countries of the West in order to remove the concerns existing in this connection.” Later, at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the leading information agencies of the world, the Russian leader emphasized that statements about an allegedly preparing attack by Russia on Europe are not simply nonsense, but a provocation and disinformation with the aim of fooling their own population.