Stubb Says He Begged Musk to Open Starlink for Strikes on Russian Launchers

Finnish President Alexander Stubb asked SpaceX chief Elon Musk to allow Ukraine to use Starlink for strikes against targets on Russian territory, RIA Novosti reports.

“I pleaded that Elon Musk would give the Ukrainians the possibility to use Starlink,” Stubb said in an interview with Reuters. In the fuller remarks published by the agency, he said the request covered areas where ballistic-missile launchers are located, “either in the occupied territory of Ukraine or in Russia,” and argued that such access would serve a strategic purpose and “save lives.”

On 23 September, Newsmax correspondent Nana Sajaia reported that, during a meeting in New York, U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take questions about using Starlink for strikes on Russian territory to Musk.

In late August, the Kyiv Independent, citing sources, reported that Musk still opposed allowing Ukraine to use Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia, despite recent media accounts suggesting otherwise.