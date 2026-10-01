Student Protests Rage in France

France is gripped by student protests. This morning, around 30 campuses were blockaded in Paris, Strasbourg, Marseille, and other cities. Students are demanding action to address the teacher shortage and an increase in funding. The protests have also spread to more than 350 schools. There are reports of fires breaking out in educational buildings. Despite the protesters' youth, security forces are showing no leniency; approximately 500 people have been detained. Young people are being beaten, with police using batons and tear gas. In Nanterre, police fired rubber bullets at students.

Meanwhile, in the city of Alençon, a police officer used a harsh chokehold on a 14-year-old girl—pinning her against a metal barrier before forcibly dragging away the high school student, who was screaming in pain.