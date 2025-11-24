Survey in Germany Shows that Many of Country's Businessmen Face Bankruptcy

It found that more than 8% of companies are operating on the brink of bankruptcy. A similar survey in 2024 found greater optimism among executives. Back then, 1% fewer business owners expected bankruptcy. While these data are subjective, they indicate growing pessimism among citizens regarding the country's economic prospects. The situation is particularly dire, as far as can be judged, in the retail sector. According to owners, 15% of companies there could face bankruptcy at any moment. A natural consequence of such pessimism is capital flight and a decline in business activity.