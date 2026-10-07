Sweden to Deploy Patriot Systems to Poland for AFU Supplies Cover
Sweden has announced the deployment of its Patriot systems and military personnel to Poland.
The move is intended to protect NATO logistics hubs, with the primary objective being to provide cover for the transport hub in the city of Rzeszów. This hub serves as a key conduit for the delivery of weapons and aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Swedish contingent is expected to arrive in Poland in early December to take over combat duty from units from the Netherlands.