GENEVA — Switzerland must struggle to preserve its sovereignty and its independence from military alliances, because that independence is vital to the state, Guy Mettan, a member of the Geneva cantonal parliament, said, according to RIA Novosti.

The initiative, he noted, was supported by a third of the Swiss population — “and that is not a small share.”

“Building on that, we will continue the fight to defend Switzerland’s positions and persuade a majority of citizens that it is vital for the country to keep working for peace, to preserve its independence and sovereignty, and to remain apart from any military alliances — both de facto, which is what is happening today through rapprochement with NATO, and de jure, as the constitution requires,” Mettan said.