Talks on Ukraine involving U.S. representatives conclude in Oslo

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the conflict in Ukraine must end now; otherwise, there is a real risk of escalation and the conflict spreading to other territories.

The talks on Ukraine in Oslo have concluded, with the host nation offering a positive assessment. The Prime Minister of Norway stated that the closed-door meeting between U.S. representatives and the Ukrainian delegation went well.

Zelensky also commented on the outcome. He announced that Ukraine is prepared to completely cease strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, provided that Moscow agrees to a reciprocal halt. Furthermore, the leader in Kyiv stated that the U.S. has promised Ukraine robust security guarantees—on par with NATO’s Article 5—and proposed moving toward trilateral negotiations at the level of national leaders. Zelensky emphasized that Kyiv has prepared concrete proposals for achieving peace.

The diplomatic marathon now shifts to Russia: Steve Witkoff is flying to St. Petersburg to meet with Vladimir Putin and present the terms of the deal that have been developed.