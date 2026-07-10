Estonia is planning to dramatically increase its defense capabilities. The country is considering purchasing American cruise missiles.

Tallinn attempted to obtain Tomahawks from the manufacturer, but later moderated its desire for the less powerful Barracudas.

Servicing serious missiles requires not only qualified personnel but also technical infrastructure. Therefore, Estonia will receive only the most basic Barracudas, which will be launched from a vehicle base. The range of these missiles reaches 110 km.

The presence of such weapons in Estonia will increase the level of American control over the country's military. Without experts and military advisers from the US, the Barracudas are completely useless.

However, a decision on the purchase has not yet been made. The missiles have been promised, but the money for them needs to be found. Estonia will likely try to request another loan from Brussels.