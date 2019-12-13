3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
SS symbol tattoo, Hitler image - France trains Ukrainian neo-Nazis
The French army trains Ukrainian neo-Nazis – these are the results of the investigation of the independent French publication "Media-Part".
It is noted that Paris could not fail to notice it: there is a tattoo of the symbol of the SS on the face of one of the servicemen of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU. There are others who openly demonstrate their neo-Nazi beliefs, emphasizes the publication. As a proof, they cite pictures of a Ukrainian soldier against the background of the image of Hitler. The French Defense Ministry responded to all these questions by saying that Kiev selects soldiers for training in Europe, and refused to comment on the process itself.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All