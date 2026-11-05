Technological Belarus" in the very heart of Shanghai. Our country has unveiled an extensive national exposition at China’s premier import exhibition, immediately becoming a focal point for visitors and partners alike.

This marks the 9th time Shanghai has hosted this international import expo, which features enterprises from over 160 countries and regions—Belarus among them.

"A New Era, A Shared Future" — this is the core message promoted by the organizers of this 9th edition of the expo. Year after year, the event has evolved into a platform that brings together the capabilities of diverse nations and regions. The Hongqiao Forum, which kicks off a series of days packed with B2B negotiations, offers a broader perspective on the development of global economic ties.

Beijing proposes a mutually beneficial dialogue

The international economic and trade order is facing significant upheaval. Across the globe, the question is increasingly being asked: how can a balance be achieved? China has proposed several key approaches to its partners, as outlined by Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang. Beijing sees potential specifically in a mutually beneficial dialogue. Proposals include deepening investment cooperation and integration into global production chains, as well as fostering innovation and removing barriers. As one of the world’s major players, China is committed to an open approach. Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council of China

Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council of China: "By the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China’s total annual retail sales of consumer goods are projected to reach approximately 60 trillion yuan, while the service sector is expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan. We will steadfastly pursue a policy of high-quality opening-up. We sincerely welcome enterprises from all over the world to invest and strengthen their presence in China."

China’s approach to sustainable development aligns in many respects with the initiatives that Minsk has been advocating on various international platforms. Belarus’s voice is being heard, and there is a readiness for collaboration. For instance, discussions are underway to accelerate the process of admitting Belarus to the New Development Bank—a financial institution established by the BRICS nations and headquartered in Shanghai. Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with the bank’s president, Dilma Rousseff. This alternative financial system offers the potential to implement a wide range of projects. But does Belarus, for example, meet the criteria set by this international institution? Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "During the negotiations, Dilma Rousseff made some very interesting remarks. She stated that they are certainly not the kind of financial institution that tries to fit everyone into the same mold. In other words, they fully recognize that every country has its own unique characteristics and specific stage of development. What matters most is the shared desire to work together and to carry out projects—after all, the very purpose of this bank is to implement joint initiatives. The underlying concept is to take the best of what each country has to offer and apply it—for instance, here in the Republic of Belarus. Why not? And, conversely, once we become a full member of the bank, we will be able to contribute our own expertise to projects in other countries as well."

Growing Interest in the Shanghai Expo

The import-focused Expo serves as a catalyst for building a consensus in favor of an open global economy and mutually beneficial cooperation. Interest in the exhibition continues to grow year after year. In 2026, the exhibition space will exceed 440,000 square meters for the first time. A tour through some of the pavilions revealed a vast array of robots, cutting-edge developments, and innovative solutions. The concept behind the Belarusian exposition fits perfectly into this year’s Expo. Irina Ivanova, Director of the Belinterexpo Unitary Enterprise (under the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Irina Ivanova, Director of Belinterexpo, notes: "More than 50 Belarusian enterprises will be showcased across an area exceeding 400 square meters. Naturally, we intend to demonstrate our full potential—covering both the food and agricultural sectors, as well as the industrial sector. Belarus and China have designated 2026–2027 as the 'Years of Industrial Cooperation,' and this is a key focus for us. When we participate in an exhibition, our goal is always to secure new contracts, find more partners, and, of course, finalize business deals."

Belarus’s National Pavilion at the Shanghai Expo

In the coming days, the national pavilion will serve as a major focal point at the Expo. Guests and visitors to the Belarusian exposition will be treated to performances by the renowned folk ensemble "Kupalinka."

There will also be a fantastic opportunity to sample dishes from traditional Belarusian cuisine. Visitors to the Belarusian pavilion are already familiar with chef Anton Kalenik—queues frequently form for a taste of his signature potato pancakes. Furthermore, the program includes masterclasses, interactive events, and, of course, meetings with the business community.