Tehran Airport Under Fire: Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes

Another round of escalation in the Middle East: Iran attacked Israel, launching, according to various sources, at least eight ballistic missiles at the country's northern regions.

The leadership of the Islamic Republic emphasizes that this is a warning strike to force the Jewish state to stop bombing Beirut.

In an attempt to prevent the situation from sliding toward a full-scale war, the US President called on Tehran to stop its aggression and return to the negotiating table. Trump also urgently contacted Netanyahu and demanded that he refrain from retaliatory actions.

However, Tel Aviv once again demonstratively ignored the will of its main ally. The Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes against Iranian military targets in the western and central parts of the country. Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport was also hit.