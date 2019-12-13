Defense technology: Polish farmers pour tons of pig manure on border with Belarus

While the Polish Defense Ministry is developing new rules of engagement in the event of a threat at the border, local farmers have moved from words to deeds and have already taken measures that, in their opinion, should stop the flow of illegal migrants rushing to Europe through the Polish-Belarusian border.

"We are starting to water the border strip on the Polish-Belarusian border with pig manure. We express solidarity with the Polish security services. We will show the authorities how it is necessary to secure our territory..... We hope that illegal migrants will not pass through this lane if they follow the beliefs of their faith," one of the participants explains the farmers' actions.