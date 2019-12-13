PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Defense technology: Polish farmers pour tons of pig manure on border with Belarus

While the Polish Defense Ministry is developing new rules of engagement in the event of a threat at the border, local farmers have moved from words to deeds and have already taken measures that, in their opinion, should stop the flow of illegal migrants rushing to Europe through the Polish-Belarusian border.

"We are starting to water the border strip on the Polish-Belarusian border with pig manure. We express solidarity with the Polish security services. We will show the authorities how it is necessary to secure our territory..... We hope that illegal migrants will not pass through this lane if they follow the beliefs of their faith," one of the participants explains the farmers' actions.

It remains to be believed that the unpretentious technology of border defense will remain only Polish know-how, and in the midst of the migration crisis, the EU countries will not get dirty themselves from head to toe.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All