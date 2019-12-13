3.43 RUB
Defense technology: Polish farmers pour tons of pig manure on border with Belarus
While the Polish Defense Ministry is developing new rules of engagement in the event of a threat at the border, local farmers have moved from words to deeds and have already taken measures that, in their opinion, should stop the flow of illegal migrants rushing to Europe through the Polish-Belarusian border.
"We are starting to water the border strip on the Polish-Belarusian border with pig manure. We express solidarity with the Polish security services. We will show the authorities how it is necessary to secure our territory..... We hope that illegal migrants will not pass through this lane if they follow the beliefs of their faith," one of the participants explains the farmers' actions.
It remains to be believed that the unpretentious technology of border defense will remain only Polish know-how, and in the midst of the migration crisis, the EU countries will not get dirty themselves from head to toe.
