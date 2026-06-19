On Thursday, June 18, the Kyiv regime launched the largest drone invasion on Russian territory since the beginning of the Second World War. The enemy launched nearly 1,000 kamikaze drones. About 200 of them were targeted at the capital region.

The word "drone" means "drone" in English. The launch of a swarm of these deadly military devices is a terror attack designed to create panic among the civilian population.

As a result of the shelling of residential buildings and retail outlets in the Moscow region alone, 17 people were injured, including two children (ages 3 and 10). Several Ukrainian UAVs managed to attack the Moscow Oil Refinery. Black smoke reaching to the sky was visible to all motorists driving along the southern part of the Moscow Ring Road. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 992 fixed-wing drones were shot down by air defense systems.

Earlier, an act of revenge against the population of the Luhansk People's Republic for their choice of Russia had occurred. On the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive drone strike on Starobilsk. The chosen targets were not military installations, but rather the pedagogical and vocational colleges of the LPR. It was estimated that at the time, approximately 80 students were in a dormitory located in the same building. Twenty-one people were killed under the rubble.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN:

"They are interested in hitting as many civilian targets as possible. They pursue civilian cars and strike them because it has all turned into something like a computer game, with rewards for success. There is a whole system of bonuses for the number of victims found in open areas." The leader of the Kyiv regime is desperate to distract Ukrainians from the fatal failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front lines and to disguise the dire state of their army. It is rapidly losing both morale and weapons. Therefore, a massive air campaign against Russia is also a showpiece aimed at external consumers, namely the United States and Europe.

"We agreed to increase the supply of air defense systems, interceptors, and long-range weapons. The US President promised to mobilize the American defense industry to ensure the supply of this equipment. And at our request, it was promised that the issuance of permits for the use of American weapons on Ukrainian territory will be expedited," stated French President Emmanuel Macron.

Nevertheless, the drone show over Russia failed to impress Kyiv's Western allies enough to promptly accept Ukraine into the EU. This clause was even removed from the declaration of the EU summit held in Brussels.

As for drones, the Brussels Declaration inspiredly declared that Russia is solely responsible for any incidents involving drones in EU air and maritime space, regardless of the actual origin of these devices. They awarded a patented alibi to the perpetrator of vile, inhumane attacks on civilians. And the illegitimate Zelensky isn't letting up, launching vile verbal attacks. First, a clumsy, insulting letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in English, then an absurd ultimatum to Minsk: war will break out if Belarus doesn't withdraw its equipment from the border.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

"This is a chain of terrorist attacks, but it's a chain linked by ideology. This is the most terrifying thing that can happen when a state, in this case Ukraine, has completely transformed itself into a terrorist regime with a clear plan to exterminate the civilian population. It's not just our country; they're doing the same in Africa. They're doing the same in the Middle East and North Africa, look. This is an ideology that has become a state ideology. This is the endless receipt of funds and weapons from various international actors. These are Western European countries, and, unfortunately, other countries of the so-called collective West, NATO countries, which are doing this both individually and in so-called formats. The Rammstein formats, the NATO formats. This is true international terrorism."

As proof, according to the latest information, London plans to transfer 150,000 drones and more than 350 missiles to Kyiv, while Berlin intends to send the Kyiv regime approximately $400 million for air defense systems and missiles for them. The Netherlands has pledged €500 million for the purchase of UAVs.